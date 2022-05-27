According to the producer, “Treasure of the Nation 3” with Nicolas Cage is still in development

Despite the long wait for the film, producer Jerry Bruckheimer assures that “Treasure of the Nation 3” under the direction of Nicolas Cage is still in development. Bruckheimer is considered one of the most famous producers in the film industry, helping to launch everything from “The Best Shooter” to “Bad Guys” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Bruckheimer produced the first two installments of The Treasure of the Nation franchise with director John Terteltaub.

Cage led the cast of the films “Treasure of the Nation” in the role of Benjamin Franklin Gates, a descendant of a family of treasure hunters who explores the country in search of valuable items related to various historical figures of the United States. Along with Cage, the main roles of the first two “Treasure of the Nation” films were Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight and Harvey Keitel, Sean Bean played the villain in the first film, and Ed Harris played the antagonist in the sequel. Despite mixed reviews from critics for their outlandish plots, the films Treasure of the Nation have been box office hits and are considered audience favorites, and those who are looking forward to the return of the franchise are waiting for exciting news.

During a recent AMA on the Top Gun account on Reddit, one fan asked producer Jerry Bruckheimer if he planned to work with Nicolas Cage in the near future. Bruckheimer not only expressed his love for the Oscar winner, but also shared exciting information about the development of the long-awaited sequel with Cage. See what Bruckheimer said below:

“Absolutely. I love Nicholas, he is a brilliant actor, and now we are working on the script of “Treasures of the Nation”.

Bruckheimer’s update that “Treasure Nation 3” is still in development comes more than two years after it was announced that Chris Bremner had been brought in to write the script, although Cage recently indicated that he had not read the script or contacted Disney. Cage believed that Disney had put the project on hold while they focused on the “Treasure of the Nation” series, which would be a sequel to the film franchise and see the return of Justin Bartha’s Riley. The Disney+ show will primarily focus on a new, young group of characters featuring Lisette Alexis, Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodriguez and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

While Bruckheimer’s update may not specify a release date for the film, confirmation that “Treasure of the Nation 3” with Cage is still in development is sure to be exciting news for fans of the franchise. It also comes at a time when Cage is experiencing a career resurgence on the independent stage, namely with the acclaimed drama “Pig” and the well-received meta-action comedy “The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent.” While viewers are waiting for further news about the potential “Treasure of the Nation 3”, they can already review the first two films that are broadcast on Disney+.