According to the new laws, Irish clubs will be open until 6 am

They are currently scheduled to close at 2:30 a.m.

According to new laws from 2023, nightclubs in Ireland will be open until 6 am.

According to DJ Mag, Irish nightclubs currently have to close at 2:30 a.m. under a special exemption order (SEO), for which establishments must apply at a price of 410 euros (356 pounds) per night.

But in accordance with the new licensing laws that are being developed today (October 25), this should change: places are allowed to sell alcohol until 5 am with a license, and dancing will be allowed until 6 am.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will propose a bill to Cabinet on the sale of alcohol and expects new licensing laws to be approved by the Oireachtas, the national Parliament, in 2023.

The new legislation aims to revise existing licensing laws and bring Ireland into line with other European countries.

“In fact, we are talking about how we can consolidate a lot of complex laws and outdated laws, as well as make it easier for people to enter the industry, simplify work for newcomers, young people and simply create a better environment. for our artists and our venues,” McEntee said.

According to the new laws, pubs can now also stay open until 00:30 seven days a week.

Currently, they are usually open from Monday to Friday until 23:30, and Sunday sales are limited from 12:30 to 23:00. The new standardized opening hours will allow pubs to work from 10:30 to 00:30.

The proposals were first announced back in April of this year.

In the same month, it was also announced that artists in Ireland would receive 325 euros per week (270 pounds) as part of a new pilot scheme to support those who engage in art.