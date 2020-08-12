According to the group members, Jin has great abilities

Find out what the talents of BTS’s Jin are, according to his other bandmates.

The boys of BTS admire the vocal talents of Kim Seok Jin and it is that K-pop idols prepare for years to be able to debut on stage with other of their peers.

It should be noted that in addition to being naturally talented, singers and rappers receive classes to reinforce their skills, but within them there is one that always stands out.

It is undoubtedly that of the idols of BTS, Kim Seok Jin is an overly complete music star, writing, composing, singing, dancing, acting, modeling and driving, so his career is one of the most prolific in the world. industry.

There is no doubt that BTS concerts are special because of the energy that ARMY gives them, as the guys from Big Hit Entertainment express their emotions and show their best steps to captivate their millions of fans.

That is why the greatest member of the Bangtan Boys is not only a pretty face, because the native of the city of Anyang in Gwangcheon, South Korea, since 2013 has broken his own barriers showing that constant effort and work they always pay off.

Jin sings and is picked up by his teammates

Within so many experiences, a memorable moment within one of the Bangtan Boys’ performances is when Jin sings his lines from the song Spring Day, a Japanese track that belongs to Youth’s record material.

In that episode, the boys gather at the center of the floor with Jin, to make the moment more special, the rest of their fellow Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook hold their microphones so that the beautiful voice of Jin look more.

Of this fact, there are several videos that circulate on the network about the adorable reactions of BTS idols when listening to the last verses of Spring Day in the interpretation of Jin and that without a doubt the ARMY enjoys watching.}

