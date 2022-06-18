According to the executive director of AMC, after the BCS, additional “Breaking Bad” series are possible

According to Dan McDermott, president of entertainment at AMC Studios, there are many more stories left to tell in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe. Although Breaking Bad began as a kind of hit for the network when it premiered in 2008, the series has since become one of the most famous and highly regarded television series in history. However, the world created by creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan turned out to be too rich in characters and stories to be limited to five seasons of the series “Breaking Bad”.

After the finale of the show in 2013, the prequel series “Better Call Saul” debuted on the AMC channel in 2015, which tells about the unscrupulous lawyer Walter White (Bryan Cranston) Sole Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who went from ambulance chaser to criminal defense attorney. This show is currently in the middle of its sixth and final season. In addition, in 2019, the series “Breaking Bad” received a sequel to the movie “El Camino: Breaking Bad”, which continued the story of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the events of the last episode of the show. But it looks like even more stories could come out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In a recent interview with Variety, McDermott talked about the possibility of further expansion of the “Breaking Bad” universe after the completion of “Better Call Saul.” Saying there are currently no projects in production, he stressed that the network is more than happy to produce more Breaking Bad content if Gilligan or Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould approach them with an idea. Read McDermott’s full comment below:

I can tell you that if there was anything I could do to inspire Vince and Peter to continue living in this universe, I would do it… I think you should ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends from Sony call to say, “Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.

While there are currently no plans for additional productions, the fact that McDermott says the door is always open is an encouraging sign for fans of any show. Since its debut, the game “Better Call Saul” has been met with critics no less than its predecessor. Exactly the same El Camino became a hit when it was released on Netflix. So clearly there is still an audience for new stories happening in and around the world of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and Saul Goodman.

Both Walt and Jesse are going to return to “Better Call Saul” before its finale, so their stories are clearly not over. It would be curious what another spin-off of the series “Breaking Bad” might look like. A direct sequel is out of the question, as Walter White seems to have died in the show’s finale, and “El Camino” ended with Jesse leaving his life of crime to live a secluded life in Alaska. It’s unclear how “Better Call Saul” will end, but Saul will inevitably end up in the law office shown in Breaking Bad. Nevertheless, during the 11 seasons of the TV series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”, a lot of minor characters appeared — both main and secondary — who seem to have a rich and interesting backstory. If one of the showrunners wants to study them in more detail, it seems all they have to do is ask.