According to the developers, the gameplay of Sniper Elite 5 clarifies the choice of the player

At the third level of Sniper Elite 5, players lead the protagonist Carl Fairbairn up a ledge overlooking a German-occupied fort on the French coast, modeled after the real Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy. Having been assigned to eliminate a Nazi intelligence officer, the player comes face to face with the first of many strategy options on the level: they can either penetrate through a low swamp, which is little occupied, but more noticeable to enemy snipers; or they can pass through a bridge, where both shelter and enemies are more numerous.

This kind of choice, which can radically change the gameplay, has become a central element of the tactical and methodical gameplay of the Sniper Elite series since its last part. The developers of SE5 Rebellion Developments sought to further expand the choice of players in their fifth part. Game Rant met with design studio head Jordan Woodward to talk about how developers learned from their community and implemented features to create an even more immersive SWAT experience.

Sniper Elite 5 expands the player’s choice in the series

According to Woodward, the Rebellion team took notes from the last part of Sniper Elite while working on SE5. Since this is “the first real sandbox-style game” in the series, the developers have learned a lot about clarifying the choice of players. According to him, the team studied the data on the players from Sniper Elite 4 and followed the feedback from the community. In SE5, Rebellion wanted to offer players a choice “wherever possible,— Woodward said.

“We want them to be able to decide which side missions they take, the routes they will take on the map, whether they will be stealthy or ‘loud’ and everything in between.”

According to Woodward, not only the game mechanics provide players with advanced features. The SE5 maps are the largest in the series, and each offers unique routes and positioning options for experimentation. The game’s maps have more patrolling enemy vehicles with improved AI, more firing points to face, and more hidden weapons for Carl, such as rocket launchers or silenced rifles.

SE5 is also implementing a new bypass system that “opens up even more possibilities for the player,” Woodward said. Players can use creeping vines that grow on buildings, rocks, and ruins to find workarounds, sniper nests, or hidden objects.

According to Woodward, giving players the ability to open the map at their own pace also opens up new possibilities. “The more you explore the map, the more information and intelligence you will gather, which will allow you to play even more.”

The game world of Sniper Elite 5 is just as important for an exciting experience

While SE5 provides players with many options for expelling the Germans from France, none of them would be so plausible without an exciting game world. Woodward said the team made several research trips to France to understand what the game world should look like. According to Woodward, the developers have collected “tens of thousands of images and videos that will help bring the game world to life.”

According to Woodward, Rebellion has also started using photogrammetry—a process in which a three—dimensional object is visualized using overlapping two-dimensional photographs-to create game resources for SE5. Photos of the team from France were used as photogrammetry standards.

“We have taken photogrammetry standards for almost everything, from various types of grasses, walls and small objects, up to huge tanks and heavy weapons. The results are worth it.”

Using photogrammetry from real links was “incredibly important and helped create a greater sense of authenticity,” Woodward said. “We wanted every location to scream about France and be as realistic as possible, and hopefully we succeeded.” Rebellion’s commitment to authenticity “extends to everything in the game,” he said, “from uniforms, vehicles, scenery and, of course, weapons.”

As with any Sniper Elite game, the realism of shooting in SE5 is the centerpiece. According to Woodward, Rebellion has refined the game’s weapon mechanics to create a more realistic sniper shooting experience. “Players will have to consider all sorts of factors before making their vital shot, including bullet drop, wind, ammunition type, and hearing distance.”

Sniper Elite is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.