According to the commentator, the appearance of Prince William and Kate Middleton at the platinum anniversary was a “one-off”.

The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared several times at events during the Platinum Anniversary. The commentator called the appearance of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “one-off” because they were celebrating a special event. In June and July, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton can see the children to celebrate other family events. 2022.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children were there to celebrate their platinum anniversary. Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, repeatedly appeared during the four-day celebration. However, the commentator says that the historical nature made it “isolated”.

Platinum Jubilee of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate and William’s children started the Platinum Jubilee weekend with the Royal Championship. During Trooping the Colour, the annual Queen Elizabeth II birthday parade, they made their debut in a carriage procession.

Later, they stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their parents and other working members of the royal family. Louis has unforgettable facial expressions that have gone viral. He also had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth.

George and Charlotte had their first royal engagement when they visited Wales with Kate and William. They then joined their parents at the platinum party at the Palace, a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace.

Finally, on the last day of the platinum anniversary weekend, the whole Cambridge family watched a theatrical performance. And again, Louis’s antics, which, according to Mike Tindall, were caused by sugar, overshadowed everyone. After another appearance on the balcony with Queen Elizabeth, George, Charlotte and Louis, the platinum jubilee weekend came to an end.

The commentator says that we should not expect more children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the platinum anniversary is a “one—off”.

Just because Kate and William’s children participated in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the royal commentator says it doesn’t point to the future. According to the Express, royal correspondent Victoria Murphy called it a “real one-off” in the Mail Plus Palace Confidential podcast.

“I think the fact that we saw so many of them really [so in the original] highlighted the fact that it was a unique event, it was a unique historical moment,” she said.

Murphy continued by calling the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth, “a real family event.” Now, according to her, William and Kate will return to the ban on children.

“As a rule, the Cambridge policy regarding their children is completely closed, prohibited.

“They really want to have a childhood where they could just not worry about the spotlight,” she said. “I think it will continue like this.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William can share family photos after the Platinum Anniversary weekend

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton | Roland Hoskins – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are back to business as usual. After the Platinum Anniversary weekend, William and Kate resumed their usual duties. Despite the fact that new family milestones are approaching, there is an opportunity to take another look at George, Charlotte and Louis.

William’s birthday is next. On June 21, 2022, he will be 40 years old. And, which has become kind of a tradition in recent years, his photo, probably taken by Kate, will probably be published. In past years, William and Kate have shared previously unpublished family photos. This means that George, Charlotte and Louis will once again get a glimpse after the platinum anniversary weekend.

Something similar could happen on George’s birthday on July 22, 2022. To mark the occasion, Kate and William will most likely post a photo of their eldest child, who is third in line of heirs, as they did earlier.