According to the author, a major book monster will appear in the first season of “Percy Jackson”

According to author Rick Riordan, the upcoming TV series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will feature a Minotaur. The upcoming series for Disney+ adapts the first book of Riordan’s saga “The Lightning Thief” and is already preparing to become a more accurate adaptation than its counterpart for the big screen in 2010. Percy Jackson will play Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Ariana Simhadri as the main trio of characters.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the titular Percy as he discovers his blood connection to the Greek gods of Olympus. Then he must embark on a journey to save his mother from Hades, fighting monsters from Greek mythology along the way. Riordan is much more involved in the new adaptation, writing for Percy Jackson and creating a series of bibles. He also provided notes to early shots of Percy Jackson, having already said that they are closer to his vision and the books themselves. In case fans are still worried about the latter, Riordan’s latest update provides some relief.

On his website, Riordan mentions how the work on “Percy Jackson” is going and how it will include the Minotaur, who appears in the first book. He doesn’t mention when the Minotaur will appear this season, but if it matches the book, then it will be the second monster Percy will meet, and the one that will kidnap his mother. Read Riordan’s quote below:

And now back to television. I’m leaving for another exciting production day. I think today we can meet the Minotaur (who, by the way, also appears in the Divine Comedy).

The Minotaur plays an important role in The Lightning Thief, not only because of the abduction of Percy’s mother and the development of the plot, but also because he helped Percy realize his destiny as a demigod and create the storyline of his character. Given the early footage showing Camp Half-Blood, an important place in Percy Jackson, it is likely that the series will show the battle with the Minotaur at a similar stage in history. Since the first season consists of a modest eight episodes, it is likely that the creators will try to limit encounters with monsters to the most important in history. The Minotaur moment may well appear in the first episode ​​​​Percy Jackson, which will serve as the final beginning for the action of the show, fueled by mythology.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is already preparing to become a much more accurate and interesting adaptation than the 2010 film, which was criticized for having very little resemblance to the book. Disney still has work to do on adapting such an original work of modern children’s fiction for the screen. Nevertheless, their first steps were positive. With Riordan’s constant involvement and attention to detail Percy Jackson and the Olympians were able to convey the humor and excitement of the books, which the previous adaptation could not.