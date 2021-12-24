According to the Analyst, These 4 Altcoins Could Mark the Year 2022!

There are various opinions about how cryptocurrencies will follow in 2022 and which coins will earn a lot. At this point, when investing, it can be difficult to find the right project for your portfolio and investment amount, and also to choose these cryptocurrencies among those that have the potential to increase.

Lark Davis, on the other hand, gives clues to investors and shares with his followers 4 altcoins that he thinks have real growth potential in 2022. However, at this point, it is of great importance for investors to conduct their own research and make transactions without forgetting that the market is volatile.

Ethereum (ETH)

The first cryptocurrency on Davis’ list is Ethereum (ETH), which is the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap. According to the analyst, ETH has the potential to rise to $20,000 in 2022.

Davis states that Ethereum is a crypto currency that investors should follow in 2022 due to layer 2 solutions, billions of dollars of TVL and the transition from the PoW algorithm to the PoS algorithm.

According to the analyst, with EPI 1559, Ethereum will become deflationary next year. For this reason, Ethereum may experience a large increase in 2022.

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond can be defined as software that aims to incentivize a distributed computer network to run a smart contract platform that aims to prioritize scalability and low transaction fees.

The analyst states that Elrond has in-car games and VR features supported by Audi and other major car companies. Davis said, “I expect good things from Elrond in the future. I just feel it starting to rise and it’s going to be huge.” He uses his words.

Polygon (MATIC)

3rd on Davis’ list is the popular altcoin of recent times, Polygon (MATIC). Polygon, the side chain of Ethereum, has managed to attract many major Ethereum applications. There are also rumors that Uniswap is also coming to Polygon, and it is stated that this is very big news.

In addition to these, Polygon has also implemented EIP 1559, so every trade on Polygon will burn MATIC in the long run and this is considered a bullish signal for Polygon price. According to the analyst, the number of MATIC investors is also increasing day by day, and the combination of all this shows a strong future for the cryptocurrency.

Left (LEFT)

The next crypto on Lark’s list is Solana. Solana can be described as a highly functional open source project that relies on the permissionless nature of blockchain technology to provide decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

The platform seems to offer a good user experience to NFT and token projects as transaction fees are very low on Solana. Also, many pyuns are being built on Solana, which shows that the use case of SOL token is increasing. According to the analyst, this can be considered as a bullish signal.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.