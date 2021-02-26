According to the analyst, the 2021 MacBook Pros are back

n its constant evolution (annually) and search for perfection, Apple puts and removes elements of its devices and hardware. And an element that fell by the wayside in terms of laptops was the SD card reader, which Apple retired from the 2016 MacBook Pro models. And we also lost the HDMI port, so to use them you have to pull the external adapters and bases.

Whoever uses a laptop prior to this date continues to enjoy the HDMI and / or the SD reader – ideal for manipulating content on a microSD. And whoever buys one of the new MacBook Pros this year may also enjoy them.

MacBook Pro 2021 with SD reader

Apple plans to launch two new MacBook Pro models equipped with an HDMI port and an SD card reader in the second half of 2021, according to Apple expert analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who laid out expectations for him in a research note obtained. on the MacRumors website:

We predict that the two new Apple MacBook Pro models in 2S21 will have several significant design and specification changes, “wrote Kuo.” Some of the practical changes for users are the equipment with the SD card reader and the HDMI port. ” .

The funny thing is that Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman already spoke for the first time last month about the return of an SD card reader to Pro devices, so it seems that there is something on the horizon although it is not clear yet.

Also HDMI port

Another fact is that the new MacBook Pro models with SD support will also have an HDMI port, used to connect external devices such as displays and that has not been present in Apple computers for years.

As Kuo forecast last month, Apple is planning all-new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with various changes, including the return of the classic MagSafe charging connector with a detachable power cord, the removal of the Touch Bar, a new flat-edged design and the return of “more ports built into notebooks to expand connectivity.” Will the SD and HDMI reader be included?