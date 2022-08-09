According to Take-Two, Grand Theft Auto 6 set creative benchmarks

While Grand Theft Auto 5 has managed to create consistent content for gamers in the nine years since its release, mainly thanks to updates that appear from time to time in Grand Theft Auto Online, many are still looking to the future of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. In particular, fans want to know more about Grand Theft Auto 6 and when it will be released. In February, it was officially announced that work on Grand Theft Auto 6 is in full swing, and since then gamers have been learning more and more about the upcoming game.

The latest news about Grand Theft Auto 6 is taken from Take-Two’s latest financial report. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke openly about the game, first stating that development was “in full swing.” He also said that Rockstar is “determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry and all entertainment.” Grand Theft Auto is a series known for pushing the boundaries both in terms of content and in terms of the development it has accomplished. For example, many praised Grand Theft Auto 5 for its impressive appearance even on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

RELATED: Grand Theft Auto Leaker Teases GTA 6 Map Size

Back in February, when Rockstar first announced that work on Grand Theft Auto 6 was in full swing, the company said it wanted to go beyond its previous achievements. It seems that the upcoming part of the franchise will have some significant differences from the previous parts. The humor in Grand Theft Auto 6, for example, will no longer seek to “knock down”, which means that it will probably include even more political satire already contained in the series.

In addition, there is a potential addition of the main character of Grand Theft Auto 6, which the franchise has not seen for a long time. Returning to Zelnik’s statements in the financial report, in addition to the statement about setting benchmarks, he has nothing more to say about Grand Theft Auto 6. However, you should know that both Rockstar and Take-Two have high hopes for the latest addition. The series will appeal to fans who have been waiting for this game for almost a decade.

However, there is currently no confirmed date when this long wait will end. Since the game was confirmed in February, many insiders have been trying to guess when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released, with many pointing to a possible date in 2024 or 2025, as fans can expect the game to appear. However, until Rockstar or Take-Two report this, Grand Theft Auto 6 will remain in limbo. Let’s hope that, given that the development is “in full swing”, fans will not have to wait long.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development.