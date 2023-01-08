Rumor has it that Tom Bombadil will appear in the second season of the series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”.

Tolkien’s favorite character first appeared in the author’s universe in the 1934 poem “The Adventures of Tom Bombadil” and played a minor role in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. However, he did not appear in the legendary Peter Jackson film series.

In a new live broadcast from The One Ring fan site as part of their TORn Tuesday series, a source stated that they had seen the Bombadil character on the set of the show’s second season.

The source said the character was in the show’s dialogue and was called “Tom.”

Discussing the source’s comment, the live broadcast host said: “This is 100% Tom Bombadil.

“That’s what they [the source] are saying. Tom Bombadil has been selected and will appear in the second season.”

Watch the live broadcast below.

Elsewhere, Amazon Studios has suggested that the second season of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power may not be released until 2024.

In a conversation with Collider, the head of the television company Vernon Sanders was asked about the potential release window of the second season.

“I don’t know what I can say,” he said. “It would be great if we could release the second season within a year after the release of the first season. It may take a little longer, but we’re doing the best we can and we’re going to get better and faster as we move forward.

“Of course, the production that we learned in the first season has taught us things that we apply in the first season, and so far we are setting a goal for ourselves when we want this show to be released, and we are on track and according to plan.”

Sanders also said there had been “conversations” about a third season, but added that it was too early to officially announce it.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the role of the Orc leader Adar has been recast in the second season. The Dark elf was previously portrayed by Joseph Mole, but now the role has gone to actor Sam Heseldine (“Slow Horses”, “Sharp Visors”). The reason for Mole’s departure has not yet been disclosed.

The addition of Hazeldine was one of seven new casting announcements recently made by Amazon Prime Video. The other six actors who will join the second season include Gabriel Akuvudik, Yasen “Zates” Atur, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodson.