According to Rumors, The Composition of Team Vitality LoL For EC 2023

After the failure of its “super team”, Team Vitality is again rebuilding around its superstar mider for the upcoming 2023 season.

They also bring imports from LCK Challengers, as well as what many considered a franchise player for another LEC team.

The composition of Team Vitality LoL LEC 2023

Main road

To start its lineup, Team Vitality will import Ken “Photon” Gyu Tae from T1 Challengers. Photon started his professional career in October 2019 as a member of Gen.G Academy. Then a year later he joined LSB Challengers before going to T1 Challengers. Thus, playing as a Vitality top-line player will be his debut as part of the main regional team. The Photon T1 team took third place in the LCK CL 2022 summer playoffs, and the T1 name itself will definitely draw attention to this player.

Barney “Alphari” Morris, a top-line Vitality player before Photon, has announced that he will take a break from the professional game. According to his tweet, Alfari will also switch roles at the Foreign Ministry and move to Brazil.

Jungles

Zhou “Bo” Yangbo joined the band along with another Vitality jungler, Kang “Haru” Min Son earlier this year. However, Haru played all the games for VIT in the summer split, which allowed Bo to dominate the single queue with a crazy percentage of wins.

Bo was originally a member of FunPlus Phoenix until he was suspended in the first half of 2021 after being found guilty of match-fixing. He eventually left FPX and couldn’t find a team for a whole year.

There is currently no information about Haru’s next team, however his contract with Vitality ends before the end of the 2023 season.

Mid Lane

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic needs no introduction. One of the most famous names in the LEC and even in the Western League of Legends in general, Perkz was one of the players who constantly raised the standards of what it means to be a good player. After he joined the team for the 2022 season, it became obvious that Team Vitality wanted to build a team around him to make the most of the star player’s capabilities. Despite this, they were unable to show results for the year. Perkz is actually the only one who remained from the composition of Vitality for 2022.

Bot Lane

Matush “Neon” Yakubchik, a former botlainer of Misfits Gaming, will play for Team Vitality this year. After the Misfits lost their place in LEC, Neon found a new home in Vitality. The Slovak botlainer has a long career, which began in 2015. As part of the Misfits this year, they reached both playoffs, but did not go beyond the semifinals.

He will take the vacant place of Matias “Carzzy” Orsaga, who will return to MAD Lions after a year with Vitality. This is two years ahead of his contract with VIT, which runs until the end of 2024.

Support

Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser is the last piece of the Team Vitality puzzle. He has played for MAD Lions since its inception in 2019, and Vitality is only the third team in his professional career. He was a part of all MAD’s achievements, and his presence alone makes this Team Vitality LoL lineup an independent source of energy.

Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis, a previous Vitality support, has found a new home in Team BDS, despite GCD stating that his contract with VIT ends after the 2024 season.