According to rumors, the composition: Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho will play against Aston Villa

Manchester United is due to start the match against Aston Villa in just over an hour.

United will be looking to return to winning ways after a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham in the team’s last match in the Premier League.

Eric Ten Haag will face a selection dilemma due to injuries to Anthony Martial and Anthony.

Jaydon Sancho is ill and it is unknown if he will play a role against Aston Villa.

Another problem is that Bruno Fernandes is unavailable for selection as he received a warning against West Ham that effectively ruled him out of today’s game.

According to a relatively reliable source on Twitter, who has repeatedly done it correctly, there will be several unexpected inclusions in the starting lineup.

Alejandro Garnacho is due to start after his heroics against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

If this happens, Ten Hag will express great confidence in the highly talented young man.

Garnacho will play in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is in the starting line-up after he was ruled out and had to take a place on the bench against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

To fix the loss of Fernandez, Ten Hag will turn to Donny van de Beek as a solution.

The Dutchman was not very effective against Sociedad and will get another chance to impress against Villa.

It is likely that Van de Beek will play right in front of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the middle of the park.