According to rumors, in the game “Black Panther” you will become the next hero of Wakanda

According to rumors, the video game “Black Panther”, presumably being developed by EA publishing, will allow gamers to become the new defender of Wakanda. King T’Challa and the African nation of Wakanda, which he rules and protects, are iconic elements of the Marvel superhero universe. Marvel’s Black Panther game could easily capitalize on the hero’s popularity, and industry insiders are now suggesting that such a project is currently in development.

King T’Challa and his technologically advanced African nation Wakanda has been featured in many Marvel adaptations due to their popularity and cultural significance. The regal superman was previously portrayed by Chadwick Bozeman in several films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the actor’s untimely demise means that the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will instead focus on the supporting cast of T’Challa. Black Panther has also appeared in various Marvel video games over the years, including the LEGO Marvel and Marvel Ultimate Alliance franchises. Fortnite added this character as a skin in 2020, and Black Panther appears in Marvel’s Avengers as an exceptionally mobile game character.

During a recent GiantBomb broadcast on Twitch, industry insider Jeff Grubb stated that the Black Panther game is in development at EA. The alleged leak, shared on Twitter by Nibellion, claims that the game is codenamed Project Rainier and is being developed by a new studio headed by Kevin Stevens, former vice president of Monolith Productions. According to Grubb, the Black Panther game, which is still in the early stages of development, will be a single-player open-world adventure allowing players to explore Wakanda. In particular, it is said that in the game the players are presented in the role of a completely new defender of the Black Panther, and not T’Challa himself. Although the idea of exploring Wakanda with an open world is very exciting, right now the Marvel project is just a rumor.

Grubb: A Black Panther game is in development

– under the name of the Rainier Project

– developed by a new studio led by former Monolith Vice President Kevin Stevens and published by EA.

– a single-player open-world game in which the player becomes a new PSU

– at an early stage of developmenthttps://t.co/g7qvCDbcq9 pic.twitter.com/IpRPqQrnji

— Nibel (@Nibellion) July 25, 2022

Recently, interest in Marvel video games has been revived thanks to Marvel games created by Insomniac and other well-known developers. Insomniac has released Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018. This open-world adventure creates authentic experiences through addictive gameplay and emotional storytelling. Insomniac was followed by “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” in 2020, a short separate sequel to the main character, in which Marvel’s Wolverine is planned for the future along with “Spider-Man 2”. Eidos-Montreal has also impressed fans with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with its successful projects. probably paving the way for the rumored Black Panther game.

Although the name is still only a rumor, Jeff Grubb’s stated game “Black Panther” is probably very exciting for any fan of the character. The unique world of Wakanda will become a truly unique and magnificent open world, and playing as T’Challa’s successor involves potential role-playing elements. Jeff Grubb says the game is still in the early stages of development, so only time will tell if players can really cross the plains of Wakanda and become the new Black Panther.