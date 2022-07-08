According to rumors, Bungie’s Destiny mobile game may be more focused on PvP than PvE

Bungie has been at the forefront of modern game development for many years. Having cemented its value with the original Halo franchise, the studio eventually moved on to create Destiny, which is now its flagship intellectual property and represents one of the most reliable and durable examples of a successful game as a game. – service name.

Bungie’s advantage in developing GAAS with Destiny, which put the studio on Sony’s radar in the first place, as the PlayStation umbrella company invested hundreds of millions of dollars in acquiring the studio, which may have funded Bungie’s desire to do more with Destiny than ever before. Now that there are rumors about the Destiny mobile game, it may seem that the new job list may have just revealed one key detail about the main focus of the project.

The idea that Bungie can make a Destiny mobile game is already pretty well known, but the company’s new job listing for a senior concept artist suggests that the game may be primarily a PvP experience. The mentioned list is looking for someone to work on a new game in the world of Destiny, and in the section titled “Nice to have skills” it is mentioned that the ideal hire should have “experience and love of competitive games”. Taken at face value, this means that this particular title will be a kind of competitive experience, but there is also a caveat to consider.

Namely, after Sony officially acquired Bungie, Destiny development studio seems to have strengthened its desire to bring the franchise to as many devices and formats as possible. Although rumors certainly suggest that a Destiny mobile game is being developed, it is possible that another Destiny game is being developed along with the mobile game. Bungie’s senior concept artist job list doesn’t necessarily mean that a mobile game and a competitive Destiny title are, after all, the same thing.

With the above in mind, things can really go either way at the moment, and both theories are equally true until Bungie officially reveals more information about the rumored project(s). Currently, it’s still worth keeping a pinch of salt on hand regarding the situation, just to be safe. The studio has previously stated that Destiny will eventually expand to other carriers, making it clear that Bungie intends to make Destiny IP even more ubiquitous in the future.

Destiny 2 fans in particular don’t have to worry about Bungie forgetting about its roots. It is already known that more content is planned after the release of Destiny 2: Lightfall, and Bungie will probably want to keep its golden goose as long as possible to facilitate the development of other, more experimental projects, such as mobile Destiny. game.