According to multiple reports, Joe Biden, who was elected president, is planning to elect Merrick Garland, former chief judge of the District of Columbia US Court of Appeals, as attorney general.

The Associated Press reported that Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment Thursday.

BREAKING: AP sources: President-elect Joe Biden to name federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland as attorney general. https://t.co/UUv93FrIsS — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2021

In 2016, then President Barack Obama nominated Garland to serve in the US Supreme Court following the death of Joint Judge Antonin Scalia. However, the Republicans refused to hold a hearing on the nomination.

After President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, he appointed Judge Neil Gorsuch at the then federal court of appeal. The Senate approved Gorsuch’s nomination in April 2017.