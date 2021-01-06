According to rumors Biden to name Merrick Garland as attorney general

By
Matthew Cage
-
0
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: Chief United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Merrick Garland (C) attends the investiture ceremony for U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden April 13, 2018 at the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Joe Biden, who was elected president, is planning to elect Merrick Garland, former chief judge of the District of Columbia US Court of Appeals, as attorney general.

The Associated Press reported that Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment Thursday.

In 2016, then President Barack Obama nominated Garland to serve in the US Supreme Court following the death of Joint Judge Antonin Scalia. However, the Republicans refused to hold a hearing on the nomination.

After President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, he appointed Judge Neil Gorsuch at the then federal court of appeal. The Senate approved Gorsuch’s nomination in April 2017.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here