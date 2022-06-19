According to reports, Warner Bros. unlikely to keep Ezra Miller “in the role of Flash in future DC films”

In light of Ezra Miller’s ongoing legal troubles, sources at Warner Bros. they pointed out that “even if there are no more charges, the studio is unlikely to keep Miller in the role of Flash in future DC films.”

According to Deadline, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav and his team are moving towards a potential “crisis of the first cinema” as the “Flash” approaches on June 23, 2023. This is due to the growing legal problems of the star of the series “Flash” Ezra Miller, which began in March 2022, when the actor was arrested in Hawaii and fined for hooliganism.

Deadline heard that Warner Bros. I tried to get help for Miller, but “the headlines keep piling up.” This is obviously a problem for the studio, since “Flash” is a big release for the DCEU with a budget of $200 million, in which Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will return as Batman, and it is headed by IT director Andy Muscetti.

It would be difficult to promote “The Flash” with Ezra ahead if they continued to face legal issues, and this could force Zaslav and the team to cut the promotional tour and the planned promotional tour, send the film straight to HBO Max or “lean in.” to make the movie a hit and then drop Miller if they can’t fix it.”

“Warner Bros has no gain in this,” one of the studio sources told Deadline. “This is Zaslav’s inherited problem. There is hope that the scandal will remain at a low level until the release of the film, and hope for the best.”

More recently, Miller apparently deleted his Instagram account, and reports say the court trying to enforce the order can’t find them. Miller’s problems have gone beyond Hawaii and have now reached Massachusetts and North Dakota and include allegations of violence, psychological intimidation and other forms of misconduct.

This isn’t the first time Warner Bros. has had to deal with similar situations, as they replaced Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen after the “Fantastic Beasts” actor who played Grindelwald faced allegations of abuse. Depp and Heard recently completed a six-week trial in which the jury sided with Depp in his libel suit against his ex-wife.

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news columnist. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.