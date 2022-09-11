According to reports, the official title of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is expected on the Next Nintendo Direct

Nintendo is expected to reveal the official name of the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the upcoming Nintendo Direct. Nintendo Switch fans have been asking Nintendo for more information about the mysteriously missing sequel Breath of the Wild. Released in Breath of the Wild 2 will be released in 2023, this will be the longest time interval between releases of the main Zelda series. very soon there should be new news, very soon there should be new news Zelda.

Last week there were reports that the planned Nintendo Direct, which is due to air very soon, was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. A follow-up report then confirmed that Nintendo Direct, delayed or not, would be released next week. It is reported that the show will be broadcast either on Tuesday or Wednesday, before the start of the Tokyo Game Show Convention on Thursday.

Since then, new details have emerged about this Nintendo Direct. In Jeff Grubb’s live broadcast of Giant Bomb, sources have reportedly confirmed that several Zelda-related announcements are planned for Nintendo Direct. The biggest announcement will be the unveiling of the real name The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, just like the Legend of Zelda: The Mask of Majora has its own name, although it is a sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of the Wild. Time.

It may seem strange that the name of the sequel Breath of the Wild has not yet been confirmed, although it would be reasonable if Nintendo simply held it back to capitalize on the success of the Breath of the Wild branding. It may or may not be, but one of the reasons why Nintendo has stated that the name of the new Zelda game is being held back is because it contains hints of the plot. Rumor has it that the Legend of Zelda is particularly noteworthy: A breath of duality that caused serious speculation among fans.

The title of the sequel Breath of the Wild is not the only Zelda news that is reportedly planned for the upcoming Nintendo Direct. It is expected that the Wii U Zelda games will receive HD ports for the Nintendo Switch. This will include both The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Awakener and the Legend of Zelda: The Twilight Princess.

To be clear, while Grubb’s report is reliable on this issue, it is also not a certainty. “Nintendo Direct”, “Zelda. Grubb also reported that this Nintendo Direct is coming out from January 2022. Since then, it will be the first full-fledged Nintendo Direct. Hopefully, Nintendo fans will hopefully hear news about Nintendo Direct and the Legend of Zelda soon.: Breath of the Wild 2.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Switch.