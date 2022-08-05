According to Musk, the Tesla Model Y will become the best-selling car in the world

Elon Musk said that the Tesla Model Y is on track to become the best-selling car in the world by next year, and not only among electric vehicles. Along with the Model 3, the Model Y is one of two “available” Tesla on sale. This is a compact crossover that was originally introduced in March 2019, and then launched into production the following year. The Model Y is based on the Model 3 and has a lot in common with the sedan, including interior design and transmission. However, it also offers additional third-row seats for seven passengers.

Tesla is one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world, having sold more than 936,000 vehicles last year. The company offers four models as part of its portfolio, including the flagship Model S and Model X, in addition to the more affordable Model 3 and Model Y. Until recently, the company held the number one position in the industry in the world, but Chinese automaker BYD surpassed it earlier this year and became the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles. Tesla recently announced that it delivered more than 250,000 vehicles in the second quarter of this year, as sales of electric vehicles continue to grow amid rising gasoline prices and growing environmental concerns.

At the annual meeting of Tesla shareholders this week, Musk said that the Tesla Model Y will be the best-selling car in the world by revenue this year. He also added that the car will become the best-selling vehicle in the world by the end of next year. Musk said that to achieve this goal, Tesla is ramping up production at Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin. He also said that Tesla plans to produce at least two million cars next year, which will be the next step towards its long—term goal of producing 20 million cars a year.

Toyota Corolla — current number 1

It is worth noting here that Musk was not talking about the Model Y becoming the best-selling electric car in the world, but about the best-selling car in the entire automotive industry as a whole. According to Statista, the best-selling car in the world last year was the Toyota Corolla, with sales of more than 1.1 million units in 2021. The only Tesla in the top ten of the list was the Model 3, sold about 580,000 units. , according to the report. However, if Musk’s statement is to be believed, Model Y sales should have surpassed Model 3 sales over the past year.

Tesla does not disclose exact data on sales of its cars, so it is difficult to say how many Model Y units the company is selling at the moment. However, according to InsideEVs, Tesla’s Fremont, California plant has an installed capacity to produce up to 600,000 Model 3/Model Y units per year, while Giga Shanghai can produce more than 450,000 Model 3/Model Y units per year. In addition, Giga Berlin began production of the Model Y earlier this year, while Giga Texas is exclusively engaged in the production of the Model Y. So it won’t be a big surprise if Tesla ends up selling more than a million Model Y units next year and surpasses Toyota. The corolla is in the process.