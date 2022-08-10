According to Levar Burton, how “Star Trek: The Returning Cast of the Next Generation” helped Patrick Stewart finish Picard

“Star Trek: Picard” is gearing up for a massive reunion in its final season, as the main cast of “The Next Generation” reunite for an exciting adventure decades after the conclusion of the last series. LeVar Burton recently spoke about the long-awaited reunion scheduled for 2023 and how inspiringly he and his fellow TNG veterans helped Patrick Stewart finish the Paramount+ series as a champion.

LeVar Burton spoke without spoilers about working on the 3rd season of “Star Trek: Picard” during MegaCon Orlando this year, touching on his experience of reuniting with such film colleagues as Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn and, of course, Patrick Stewart. Praising himself and the other actors for how they have aged, Burton made it clear to those present what state Stewart was in when the gang appeared on set, and shared how, in his opinion, their presence gave the actor an additional boost that may or may not have been necessary. According to him:

I’m so proud of us because I think we look damn good, and to me that means not only that we age and age gracefully, but we age right. And that’s not always the case, right? And then there was the game, which, if you can imagine how good the chemistry is, has now become better, because our shared experience has become deeper and richer and lasted longer, stood the test of time. And to be able to come back at the end of Patrick’s very long journey and see his energy levels rise. because he was so damn tired when we got there, I really believe we helped bring him to the end in a wonderful way because he was surrounded by love.

Star Trek: Picard went straight from finishing work on the second season to filming episodes of the upcoming third season, so I can’t blame 82-year-old Patrick Stewart for being “tired to death” by the time the TNG cast arrived. . Fortunately, it looks like the esteemed actor got a second (or maybe third or fourth) breath after seeing old friends who will be present throughout season 3.

And although LeVar Burton didn’t get the Jeopardy gig he campaigned so hard for, he will, thankfully, return to one of his most notable characters on television, Geordie Laforge. (Not that his performance in Trivial Pursuit was anything to sneeze at.) Burton again told the audience about how he played his character, and stressed how close the TNG actors have been since they appeared on screen together, saying:

It was great to be together again… you guys heard how close we are, right? When I got married, Brent was my best man, Patrick, Jonathan and Michael were my grooms. We saw each other through the birth of our children, through marriages, the death of parents, divorces… And so the opportunity to be together again, and to be together again in spacesuits and play these characters that we all – we love these people as much as you do. Trust me.

The details of the third season of Star Trek: Picard are still largely classified, although we’ve learned a few things about what to expect, such as the female villain and the return to the Enterprise. As for what exactly is going on with LeVar Burton’s Geordie, we saw in the first trailer that Geordie will have a higher Starfleet rank when we see him next, as he will now be a Commodore.

One of the downsides of this massive reunion is that a large number of actors from “Star Trek: Picard,” season 1 and 2, were written off to make room for the stars of “The Next Generation.” Fortunately, some favorites like “Seven Out of Nine” Geri Ryan and Raffi Michelle Hurd will be back and hopefully complete the arcs they’ve been creating since the beginning of the series. Anyway, at least we’ll get what could be the last adventure with the TNG team, provided Alex Kurtzman and the other Trek bigwigs don’t have any unexpected unexpected plans for them in the future.

The premiere of the 3rd season of “Star Trek: Picard” for everyone who has a Paramount + subscription is scheduled for 2023. Fortunately, there are still many new “Hikes” in 2022, which should make it a little easier to wait for the last season.