According to Insider sources, the gameplay of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is “in rough shape”

When Avatar first appeared in theaters in 2009, few could have predicted that it would be such a success. Grossing over $1 billion in just three weeks after its release, the sci-fi epic instantly became a pop culture phenomenon. Thus, given that Avatar is such a lucrative media outlet, it shouldn’t be too surprising that the iconic blue humanoid species from the film are now moving to other environments, and Ubisoft is leading the way in developing the Avatar video game. However, while many are excited about Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, one source suggests fans to deceive their expectations.

Originally scheduled for release at the end of the year, Ubisoft is releasing the big guns in this adaptation of the cinematic universe video game directed by James Cameron. Using the latest incarnation of the advanced Snowdrop engine, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora allows players to explore a vibrant, vast open world filled with missions and game features. But while all of this sounds nice to any Avatar fanatic, new information suggests that Ubisoft has apparently bitten off more than it could swallow at the current stages of development of Avatar: Pandora’s Borders.

On Twitter, video game journalist Jeff Grubb stated that the game had an unsettling development process when he responded to another user’s tweet about the recent delay of Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Stating that although the adventure video game visually “looks beautiful”, Grubb clarified that the gameplay presented in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is in “rough shape” and that this alarming report on the state of the quality of the game came to them “about a year later”. a month ago.”

Like all rumors, this insider news about the obvious complex development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora should be perceived by readers with a degree of skepticism until Ubisoft or Massive Entertainment makes an official announcement. However, there may be some truth in Grubb’s statement. After all, Ubisoft recently announced in its first quarter report for fiscal year 2022-23 that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now be released in 2023-2024, which is quite a big delay for a game that was originally supposed to be released sometime this year.

Regarding the delay of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft said the additional development time would allow the team to better deliver “an advanced immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-generation technologies.” Given this long delay, Avatar fans can only hope that both Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment will be able to turn the game into a much more advanced gameplay in the coming years.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is in development for Amazon Luna, PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X.