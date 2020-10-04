According to Gearbox CEO, PS5 and Xbox Series

Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox, assures that not even the jump from 2D to 3D was as great as the one that we will make in just over a month.

After a generation with lights –Borderlands 3- and shadows –Battleborn-, Gearbox hopes to give its best version on PS5 and Xbox Series. In fact, it will already be present in the launch catalog of the first by editing Godfall, a third-person action game developed by Counterplay and that we talked about a week ago. So many are the expectations that its always controversial CEO, Randy Pitchford, believes that the next generational leap is “the greatest in history.”

PS5 and Xbox Series will make a difference

In an interview with Gamespot, Pitchford made this assertion so emphatic adding that it will even exceed the leap that went from 2D to 3D.

“I’m always excited when there is a chance to step up with new hardware and new technology, and anything that gives us more power,” said Pitchford. “I think players will realize what a profound difference the capabilities of these new platforms will make. It is absolutely unreal. The jump that there will be with PS5 and Xbox Series X is the largest in the history of console generations. I mean, including the move from 2D to 3D. It’s going to change the way we think about every little experience. ”

However, at the same time, Pitchford asks for caution and patience, ensuring that it is difficult for us to see that leap in the games available since the same launch of the consoles, among which are Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the remake of Demon’s Souls. , Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or the aforementioned Godfall. Some comments along the lines of many other developers, who have stated in turn that it will take a while for the studios to get the most out of both consoles, especially considering that for a few months, perhaps years, we will continue to see intergenerational games.

As we said, Gearbox’s bet for the beginning of this generation is Godfall, which in addition to a visceral combat system will offer RPG and looting elements with an important cooperative component, although they have refused to compare it with titles that can fit that description as they can. be Destiny or Diablo. It will be available on November 12 on PS5 – a week before the launch of the console – and PC.



