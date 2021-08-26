According to experts, there will be another epidemic in 60 years

According to the research of a group of experts at the University of Padua, Italy, there will be another pandemic on the scale of Covid-19 in the next 60 years. In the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), experts state that pandemics will be experienced more frequently from now on due to the increase in population and the deterioration of the ecosystem.

Experts first examined the pandemics that have occurred in the last 400 years and stated that the emerging epidemics are now more frequent than before. Duke University faculty member William Pan, co-author of the study, says that major outbreaks such as Covid-19 and Spanish Flu will continue to be seen in the future, and that prevention and control efforts should be prioritized against these possible outbreaks.

However, it is stated in the research that the probability of an epidemic on the scale of the Spanish Flu, which killed more than 30 million people from 1918 to 1920, varies between 0.3% and 1.9% per year. On the other hand, according to experts, the fact that the research predicts that another pandemic may occur in the next 60 years does not mean that humanity is safe for 60 years. According to the researchers, another pandemic could happen at any time in 60 years.