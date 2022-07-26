According to Evangeline Lilly, there will be a completely different wasp in Ant-Man 3

Evangeline Lilly explains that there will be a completely different Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania. Lilly and Paul Rudd are returning to their roles as the Wasp and Ant-Man for the first time since Avengers: Finale. Phase 4 of the Marvel cinematic universe is coming to an end with the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will mark the beginning of the fifth phase of the long-awaited film and television projects.

Not much of the plot of the upcoming film has been revealed, however, a recent trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year teased what the film has in store for fans. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” finds Scott Lang/Ant-Man a celebrity enjoying his time in plain sight when his daughter Cassie (Katherine Newton) is arrested. She is eventually drawn into the Quantum World, where Scott, Hope van Dyne/Wasp, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) must rescue her. In an unknown world, they meet the MCU’s new main villain, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

While at SDCC, Screen Rant spoke to Lilly, who explained that there would be a different Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania than the one seen earlier. The actor admitted that Hope will be a vulnerable woman who is struggling to understand the changes in her life and may not be ready for the upcoming battle. Read what Lilly said about her role below.

“I really wanted to see how Hope doesn’t always keep her shit together. It’s fun to play; a woman who says every time: “I get it.” Every time: “I will never lose. throw that ball.” But, in the end, it’s irrelevant—and in the end it actually undermines her strength. Because if you are never vulnerable — if you never fight, if you are never afraid — then the power is not so heroic anymore.”

“I wanted the little girls watching her and the women watching her and looking at her heroine to feel that they could come into contact with her. That their flaws, their mistakes, and their flaws don’t make them worse than her; they’re not heroic. That they can actually get over their shit too and be as amazing as a Wasp.”

With her comments, Lilly showed that Hope may not be as prepared or emotionally confident as it could be perceived in the two previous Ant-Man films. The actor also understands that a character with flaws is a character who is closer to the viewer, a character that someone from the audience can look at and see themselves when they are struggling with their personal problems. Lilly also believes that if a character is “never vulnerable”, never afraid of anything around him, then his strength decreases.

Since the details of the upcoming Ant-Man sequel have still not been revealed, it remains unclear how the Wasp will affect the story. It is possible that Hope will become part of Scott’s new celebrity, but she does not seek to be in the spotlight like him. She can struggle with the attention, wanting only to continue exploring the quantum world, unlike Scott, who has never been a scientist from the very beginning. However, their love for Cassie may return the couple’s attention to the same path, as they must do everything possible to save her. Viewers can only guess how the Wasp will change in the sequel until “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” is released next year.