According to BBC Reports, The Christmas Edition of Top Of The Pops Is Closed

It is reported that the BBC has stopped producing the annual Christmas special edition of Top Of The Pops.

The once famous music show stopped broadcasting weekly in 2006, but continued to broadcast holiday and New Year’s editions. However, reports claim that this year’s special edition will not take place as it was scrapped after 57 years.

A source told The Sun: “[BBC] bosses thought the costs of creating a one-off show like this were too high to be justified. Creating a studio and combining a group of artists to perform only for this program required a disproportionately large amount of resources.

“But it will be perceived as a sad end of an era by millions of Britons who considered it a must-see for Christmas along with the Queen’s speech.”

NME has contacted the BBC for comment and confirmation of the show’s removal.

The weekly Top Of The Pops debuted in 1964, the same year its first holiday special was released, which originally aired on Christmas Eve. The following year, it began airing on Christmas Day, where it has remained ever since, showcasing the biggest hits of the year.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran, Queen and Clean Bandit were recently among the artists with songs that became the most popular Christmas number ones in the UK of all time.

The Official Charts Company has compiled a list of the top 40 for BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, which includes the most popular holiday hits since the company began recording in 1952.

Sheeran’s 2017 song “Perfect” (from his album “÷”) became the most listened-to number one Christmas song in the UK of all time, followed by “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, which is also the only song that twice became the Christmas number one. first in 1975, and then in 1991 after the death of Freddie Mercury.

At Christmas this year, Radio 2 will show the 40 best songs.