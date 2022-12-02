According to AMD, Moore’s Law Is Not Dead, But It Has Changed

The big picture: In recent years, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has stated several times that “Moore’s law is dead” in order to protect the price increase for GPUs. During the summit, AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster disputed these repeated statements and detailed the true reasons for the higher costs.

Since 2017, Jensen Huang has declared Moore’s Law dead several times. This was usually a response to consumer inquiries about the steady rise in prices for Nvidia graphics cards.

While Nvidia graphics cards tend to be a good product (the GTX 1630 is an exemplary example), buyers are not unreasonably interested in the constantly rising prices of products. For example, in 2013 Nvidia released the GTX 780 at a retail price of $649. Meanwhile, last month, the RTX 4080 started at a staggering $1,199.

This is an increase in price of almost 85%, and while the productivity increase has certainly been greater, the value of the dollar has not grown in the same way over the past nine years. After the RTX 4090 and both RTX 4080 models appeared, Huang once again stated that “Moore’s law is dead” during a Q&A with media reporters.

According to the recent tradition in the video card market, AMD is trying to bypass Nvidia. Team Red Technical Director Mark Papermaster spoke at a recent summit and refuted Jensen’s statement, stressing that Moore’s law is still alive and well.

“It’s not that there won’t be exciting new transistor technologies… it’s very, very clear to me what progress we’re going to make to keep improving transistor technology, but they’re more expensive,” the CTO said. . “So you have to use accelerators, GPU acceleration, special functions…” he added, explaining how AMD manages production costs.

According to Papermaster, AMD expected a price increase and described it as a leading factor in the company’s recent shift to chiplets in its processors and graphics cards.

Conflicting reports from AMD and Nvidia are puzzling, if we recall that both companies receive plates for processors from TSMC. The Red team seems to be seeking to circumvent the supposed “death” of Moore’s law, while the Green Team seems to have decided to fully embrace the “Moore’s Law is dead” philosophy.

In general, in the words of the great Mark Twain, reports of the death of Moore’s Law have been greatly exaggerated. (Okay, he didn’t say that.) Nevertheless, the law has not died, but it is becoming more and more difficult and expensive to maintain it in working order. The only question is how each company approaches the situation.