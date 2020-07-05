According to a New Research, COVID-19 Appeared in a Mine in China 7 Years Ago

In the news of The Sunday Times, Chinese scientists discovered that the new type of coronavirus may have appeared in a mine 7 years ago in China. It is suggested that the virus, which caused the death of 3 workers in 2012, may have become a pandemic by mutating over the years.

The new type of coronavirus, which spread to more than 11 million people around the world and caused more than 530 thousand lives, was thought to have appeared in late 2019 in a fish market in Wuhan, China.

Although there have been many claims about the origin of the virus, no evidence has been found. According to the Sunday Times report, Chinese scientists have suggested that the new type of coronavirus may have actually appeared in the Mojiang Hani Autonomous Region, which was 1,600 kilometers away from Wuhan 7 years ago, and may have become a pandemic over the years.

Three workers were killed by an unidentified virus:

RaBtCoV / 4991, the genetically closest coronavirus to COVID-19, was found in a copper mine abandoned by Chinese scientists in 2013. The virus caused 6 workers to become pneumonia and 3 workers to die in 2012.

In the study, it was stated that workers between the ages of 30 and 63 were sent to the mine to clean bat feces, and all of them were treated in intensive care. In addition, all workers were reported to have symptoms such as shortness of breath, high fever, body aches and cough, similar to COVID-19.

The coronavirus is genetically similar to 96.2%:

Another study by British researchers found that the virus called RaBtCoV / 4991 in 2013 was genetically similar to SARS-Cov-2, which caused COVID-19 by 96.2%. The discovery that a virus very similar to the new type of coronavirus roamed in bats in an abandoned mine in Moijang sparked new controversy about the origin of the new type of coronavirus.

Speaking about the subject, veterinarian. “The epidemic did not appear in the market in Wuhan. It has already been around the mine in the Mojiang countryside for 7 years. Afterwards, the 11 million population exploded by mutating in Wuhan,” Peter Daszak told The Sunday Times.



