According to a fan video, cats can’t get enough of vagrancy

It seems that the newly released Stray is just as popular with cats as their owners, as evidenced by the wave of cute videos that players share online. Developer BlueTwelve Studio caught most of the gaming world by surprise when he announced Stray during the presentation of the PS5 in 2020, as this feline adventure/platformer game did not look at all like what was being demonstrated for the future console at that time. . In Stray, players control a lost cat that wanders the streets of a dystopian cyberpunk city in search of a home, using its natural agility and a useful companion drone to navigate the dark environment and avoid robot patrols.

In addition to its impressive graphics and innovative approach to platforming and the open world, Stray has naturally received a lot of praise for its cute cat protagonist. Players can perform all sorts of delightful activities, such as taking a nap on the lap of robots, playing with cardboard boxes scattered around the streets of the city, and even a cute meow or two – provided by the voice actress of the Tramp and no less valuable real ones. the world cat Lala. The developer of BlueTwelve Studio seems to have spared no expense in recreating the appearance and behavior of cats in Stray, and it’s not surprising that real cats like to watch the game in action as much as their owners like to play it.

Stray publisher Annapurna Interactive recently shared on its official Twitter account a delightful video clip in which a real cat paws the screen while the main character of the game is playing with one of the many artificial intelligence-controlled feline animals that players can make friends with in Stray. This cute scene inspired the creation of a wave of similar videos in which Stray players shoot their pets’ reactions to the game in the comments section. . Similarly, Bruce Buckham shared a clip with his own cat Kimi, following the main character of the Tramp and humorously asking if the developers could add a cooperative mode so they could play together.

pic.twitter.com/sLvQhiNBDI

— Hisham Adamjee (@hishamadamjee) July 24, 2022

My cat Kimmy looks like she wants to get into the game. Co-op game #Tramp? pic.twitter.com/Xw2ygdNnTr

— Bruce Buckham (@brucebuckham) July 24, 2022

Stray was already one of the most coveted games on Steam before it launched on the PlayStation and PC platforms last week, and the game was met with mostly positive reviews for its stunning visuals and dark but hopeful plot. In advance, Stray’s marketing spread to real pet owners, as Annapurna Interactive joined forces with Travel Cat to create a line of Stray-themed cat backpacks, and just this weekend hosted a premiere party at the New York cat cafe Meow Parlor.

Stray’s desire to capture the real behavior, movements and charm of cats is evident in its visual effects and gameplay, and it seems that the game managed to attract the attention of both real cats and their owners. Now that pet owners are modifying their real kittens into Stray, adorable videos will soon appear on the internet showing cats following themselves as their digital avatars travel through the gloomy but charming cyberpunk gaming world of Stray.