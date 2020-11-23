Accidentally fixed the biggest issue in the series

The BBC’s version of His Dark Materials is much better than that at least, expanding on the already complex source material by giving it breathing room in multiple episodes. However, that doesn’t mean the show has received much acclaim.

Also, as anyone who has seen the first episodes of His Dark Materials knows, this “unnatural” state was part of the course of the first season. Yes, Lyra’s demon, Pantalaimon, appeared regularly and Mrs. Coulter’s demon also hung around.

On the other hand, the books are something else to follow, so each painting should be a true bestiary of creatures, interacting with each other like their human counterparts. Instead, it seemed that most of the demons we should have seen were conveniently flying forward or hiding in people’s pockets.

That may sound like a minor quibble, but as His Dark Materials fans will tell you, demons and their human connections are an integral part of the story. So many of them prefer the novels of Philip Pullman competing against the followers of the series. Do you prefer the novels or the series?

In the first season of His Dark Materials, the children were separated from their demons in what was supposed to be a ordeal, but it was difficult to sympathize, or understand the enormity of the act, when most of the people on screen didn’t seem like have a demon anyway.



