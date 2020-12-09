Accessories for Apple Fitness + not showing up in the Store

Apple started cataloging Fitness + related products and accessories on the Apple Store. Items for yoga practice are now available for purchase.

So far the list is extremely limited and appears to be gradually expanding until launch – scheduled for December 14th. The catalog seems to vary according to the country: in the United States Apple Store, for example, the JAXJOX Foam RollerConnect is one of its exclusive products.

The accessories brand Manduka are the majority in international catalogs. The Apple Insider website reports that three branded products are available in several regions, including the Manduka Cork Yoga Block and two yoga mats.

Apple said Fitness + has been in development for a few years and will have an extensive catalog of exercises and activities that can be done at home or in open spaces with very little – if any – equipment. The service will be available for cell phones, tablets, Apple Watch and Apple TV TVs with systems updated to tvOS version 14.3 (or higher).

When does Fitness + arrive in Brazil?

The monthly subscription to the service costs $ 9.99 monthly or $ 79.99 annually, offering sharing for up to six people in the family. Brazil will not receive the service at this first moment, but it has already been presented to national media on Apple’s official website, so it shouldn’t be long before it arrives.

Here, Fitness + should follow the same model, but with different subscription fees. Apple should offer equipment options to practice physical activities directly from its website or join partners with a strong presence in the national market.



