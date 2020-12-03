Accessibility facilities offered on Apple devices

Apple emphasizes that everyone wants to be able to enjoy everyday moments by taking advantage of the possibilities provided by technology. Therefore, he underlines that every Apple product is designed from the very beginning to offer accessibility for everyone. He believes the true value of a device can be measured not by how powerful it is, but by how much power it gives you. On December 3rd, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Apple informs its users about the various facilities it offers to its users in terms of vision, hearing, mobility and learning in all Apple devices.

There’s a lot you can do with Apple devices even if you don’t see the screen

With Apple devices, you can write text or mail even if you don’t see the screen. You can take a perfect group photo by hearing how many faces are in the frame from your device. VoiceOver explains exactly what’s happening on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or Apple TV so you can use your device just by listening. Since Apple’s built-in applications support the VoiceOver feature, the actions you take in these applications are also voiced.

If you have color blindness or other visual impairments, you can adjust the view to be better for you on your Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Choose from a variety of color filters or fine tune them. And by enabling the Invert Colors feature on all your devices, instantly change color values ​​and create more contrast.

With the magnifier, you can use the camera on your iPad or iPhone to increase the size of anything you point your device to so you can see the details more clearly. The magnification feature is a powerful built-in screen magnifier that can magnify part of your screen many times its normal size so you can see what’s on the screen better. It works on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV, as well as all apps in the App Store.

When you enable Large Dynamic Font on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, you can convert text in apps such as Mail, Messages, and Settings to a larger and easier to read size.

Hearing accessibility features

Every operating system and every device developed by Apple has powerful features to help people with hearing impairment or hearing impairment. When products are designed with accessibility in mind, more people have the opportunity to do what they love.

Whether you are dining in a noisy restaurant or in a crowded lecture, Live Listening lets you fine-tune your Made for iPhone hearing aids and AirPods to help you hear more clearly. And for quieter conversations, move your iPhone or iPad closer to the people who are speaking and the built-in microphone amplifies what is being said.

With its high video quality and high frame rate, FaceTime offers a great way for sign language speakers to communicate easily. And because FaceTime is built into Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, you can comfortably talk to iOS, iPadOS and macOS users across the street or on the other side of the world.

The hidden subtitle feature allows you to view music and sound effects while watching a movie on any Apple device, other than reading dialogues. Thus, everyone can have a real cinematic experience.

The Noise application in Apple Watch monitors the decibel levels of the sounds around you and helps you to notice sound levels that may adversely affect your hearing. Since this information is stored in the Health application, you can access your data at any time.

Siri also helps with the things you do every day on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. But you can use Siri without voice commands. By switching Siri to “Type to Siri” mode, you can ask questions, set reminders and schedule meetings via a physical keyboard or the on-screen keyboard.

Physical skills are no longer limited thanks to powerful features

Apple products have powerful assistive features to give people with limited physical abilities more control over their lives. You can control your Mac using only your voice or with a single touch with the Switch Control feature. If you wish, you can customize the Multi-Touch movements in the most appropriate way for you, and control HomeKit-enabled accessories by giving simple commands.

Voice Control offers a new and user-friendly way to control macOS completely with your voice. Advanced dictation and text editing features that offer more options make writing more practical. Simple voice commands allow you to open and interact with apps quickly.

Switch Control, an assistive technology, enables the use of built-in features, switches, joysticks and other adaptive devices to control what’s on your screen. In this way, you can interact with your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV without touching the device.

If you have trouble performing standard gestures like pinch, you can replace them with AssistiveTouch. Customize gestures and make other features accessible with a single tap in the AssistiveTouch menu.

Apple Watch has fitness algorithms designed for wheelchair users. Workout and Activity apps measure your pushing movements and increase your motivation. You can complete your rings with reminders like “time to ride” and experience wheelchair-specific workouts.

You can navigate macOS comfortably by using the physical keyboard least frequently. The fully customizable Accessibility Keyboard offers users more advanced typing and navigation skills. Moreover, new toolbar support has now been added to features such as improved typing, auto capitalization and word suggestions.

Different features for different learning styles

Everyone’s learning style is different. Apple devices are designed to support these differences. That’s why they include innovative technologies that can read words and even entire pages aloud for those who learn more easily by listening. The Screen Time feature helps everyone to use and manage their devices better. You can see the time your family members and you spend in applications and set time limits specific to each application.

Every iPad, iPhone and Mac has built-in communication features that support learning. FaceTime allows those who use sign language, facial expressions or gestures to communicate visually. Voice Selection helps language development by vocalizing the words you read. Text to Speech makes learning easier by allowing you to hear what you read and write. There are also many third-party apps in the App Store, such as TouchChat, to help you communicate more easily.

If it is easier for you to read the words by hearing, the Speak Screen feature can read the texts in the documents, web pages or e-mails on your iPhone or iPad.

When Typing Feedback is turned on, your iPad or iPhone can provide you with audio feedback such as text corrections and word suggestions as you type. This way, you can only give yourself to what you wrote down.

With Guided Access, parents, teachers or therapists can have only one app run on the iPad at a time, limiting the time spent at the app. Thus, iPad becomes a powerful tool for people with autism or those with attention and sensory impairments.

For some students, surfing the web on an iPad, iPhone or Mac can be a sensory overload. Safari Reader avoids this by reducing visual clutter. It removes ads, buttons and navigation bars and lets you focus only on the content you want. And on Mac, you can choose to use Reader automatically on every website where the feature is available.



