Access to websites grows 600% in home office period

The use of pornographic sites increased by 600% during the Covid-19 pandemic over the same period last year. The figure was revealed by Netskope, an American security software company, in a survey released this week on the risks of remote work. The report was made based on anonymous data collected by the Netskope Security Cloud platform in the first half of 2020.

The survey showed that 64% of workers started to adopt a home office and that this new format caused a considerable change in user behavior. The report points to an increased risk of leakage of personal and company data due to the unsafe nature of many adult content sites.

Although consumption of adult content is not exactly a new habit, as a survey released by Kaspersky showed last year, the study shows that the home office, adopted by many companies during quarantine, has left the line between personal and professional life more blurred . According to the report, the use of company devices for personal purposes has already reached 97%.

This behavior, however, does not endanger only the user’s information. Experts point out that the scenario suggests that corporate systems are increasingly exposed. In addition to pornographic sites, the survey identifies a 161% increase in access to dangerous services in general, such as betting, file sharing and piracy sites.

According to Netskope, 7% of employees interviewed said they upload personal files to this type of platform. Not coincidentally, the company also identified a 7% growth in malware infection among home office practitioners. In 63% of cases, the threat was sent by applications in the cloud.

In Brazil, labor legislation does not provide for specific punishment for cases of access to pornographic content in the workplace. However, some companies end up choosing to dismiss the worker based on Article 482 of the CLT due to negligence or incontinence of conduct.



