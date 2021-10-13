Access Problem on Snapchat

Snapchat: Once popular enough to rival Instagram, with the release of Instagram Stories, an access problem arose in Snapchat, whose name we forget. Although it is not known what the problem is for now, users have started to report crashes repeatedly.

Snapchat, which started to signal that it can go back to its old days with its renewed design after a long period of collapse, has collapsed. Many users are reporting that they are having trouble accessing Snapchat.

When we check from Downdetector, we see that the access problem in Snapchat started as of 13:44 and reached its peak in a short time. With the collapse in question, users again flocked to Twitter.