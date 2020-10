Bitcoin and crypto money exchange Binance has had an access problem for a while. Users who want to access the stock exchange should go to “404. Sorry! The page you’re looking for cannot be found. ” encounters warning.

While the problem is reported to occur worldwide, it is estimated that it is caused by a problem with stock exchange servers.

Making a statement at 11:00 UTC, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated that the problem has been resolved and all Binance services are operational.