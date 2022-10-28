Academy Match Report: Manchester United U21 – Sparta Prague U21

The Manchester United Under-21 team started in the International Premier League Cup with the first match, which was hosted by Sparta Prague this week.

The Cup is a competition in which 12 English teams compete with the 12 best development teams from Europe.

Noam Emeran made his first start of the season after returning from injury and made an instant impact, winning a penalty in the 10th minute after being knocked down.

Charlie McNeil took responsibility, having already converted three penalties this season, but this time Filip Nalezinek denied the striker.

Dan Gore and Isak Hansen-Aaroen played freely in midfield, with the experienced Tom Huddlestone standing behind them.

Omari Forson and Emeran created a lot of problems with their movement on the flanks, and Emeran almost had a huge chance towards the end of the half, but he could not reach Sam Murray’s delightful cross.

However, the closest chance of half-time will come shortly before the whistle, when Huddlestone hopes to turn back the clock with a long-range hammer that flew past.

After the break, Sparta came out strong with two big moments, but they could not beat Ondrej Mastny from United.

As United strove for victory, they thought they had found it when Shola Shoretir, in good form, found space from close range, but a sprawling goalkeeper denied him his sixth goal of the month.

Substitute Cobby Mainu created a chance for himself before he shot straight over the crossbar.

In the end, United could not physically beat Sparta, and the match ended with a score of 0: 0 with the participation of Darren Fletcher and Andy O’Boyle.

United: Mastney, Murray, Fredrickson, Mengi (Jurado, 46), Hardley, Gore, Huddlestone (Savage, 81), Forson, Hanson-Aaroen, Emeran (Shoretair, 46), McNeil (Mainu, 65)