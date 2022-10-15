Academy Match report: Chelsea u21s 3-3 Manchester United u21s

Today, the Manchester United under-21s took part in the Premier League 2 match at Kingsmeandow in West London, where they met Chelsea.

United started well with a good series of passes in the first minutes, despite the inclement weather.

During the first ten minutes, there was something like a shootout between the midfielders of both sides: the first shot of the match was recorded in the 11th minute by Cesare Casadei from Chelsea after the transfer of Rhys Bennett, but the Chelsea midfielder hit the center of the field. worth.

In the 19th minute, United had a chance to counterattack Cobby Main and Isak Hansen-Aaroen, but the Norwegian did not have enough speed to leave, and the attack choked.

The match started when it started to rain and United took the lead in the 25th minute. Omari Forson sent Maina into the penalty area so that the midfielder beat the crowd of Chelsea defenders. He was knocked down in the process, but the United midfielder didn’t have a chance to finish his protests about the penalty, as Hansen-Aaroen fell in a fall and hit the left corner.

Another chance came a few minutes later after a good game on the left flank. Maina was played by Charlie Savage on the edge of the penalty area, but he shot high and wide with his weaker right foot.

Later, Mainu raced from behind on the left and moved back to Hansen-Aaroen, who was playing with an overlapping Bjorn Hardley. But the last cross was blocked on the corner. After receiving a corner, Mainu soared into the air and landed a header on goal, and the Chelsea goalkeeper hit him, looking like he might leak, but the ball was knocked out.

At the other end of the field, Lewis Hall broke through the center of the field before checking Vitek, but the Czech goalkeeper easily escaped.

In the 37th, Mainu made a joke and turned the box into an open space before returning to Savage. But the ball flew off the Chelsea defender for a corner.

Chelsea attacked at the end of the half with a dangerous cross, which Bennett deflected, and the subsequent shot was directed over the crossbar.

The rain stopped during the half-time break and the sun came out at the beginning of the second half, as did Charlie McNeil, who came on as a substitute for United’s main player in the first half, Main.

Two minutes after the restart, McNeil had the ball in the net, but it was quickly withdrawn due to offside.

Chelsea immediately deflected a right-wing cross that was missed by a header.

McNeil ran down the right flank, and his deflected pass rolled over the goal, begging to hit the target. But the sprawling Forson couldn’t reach him.

Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson came down the right flank and shot that United could not cut off, and Lewis Hall hit the back post to equalize.

A few minutes later, Savage led McNeil to the left sideline, and the striker beat off Shola Shoretir, who opened the center, but an uncertain shot fell directly on the goalkeeper.

Chelsea again took advantage of the space on the flanks when they went down the left flank and hung into the center, where Casadei rose higher and headed home to put Chelsea ahead in the 58th minute.

Hutchinson and Dion Rankin were causing all sorts of trouble on Chelsea’s right and Hutchinson came in again on the right with acres of space to crash in and curled an effort towards the back post that was stopped only by Radek Vitek’s toes.

Chelsea scored again in the 82nd minute. A low cross from the left was met by Jude Sunsap-Bell, who scored at the back post in front of a cold Sam Murray, who had entered the field just seconds earlier.

At the end of the match, a high leg hit Tyler Fredrikson in the face, which brought Casadei from Chelsea a second yellow card, and he was removed.

There was a remarkable compensated time ahead, as Shoretir played one ball for five minutes in added time. McNeil’s overhang on the right was inflicted by Shoretair with the side of the boot.

A second later, United kept the ball in the right corner thanks to an excellent possession game, before Marc Jurado got into the penalty area and again played on Shoretir to break through from close range and equalize just before the final whistle.

The draw shows that United remain winless in nine matches this season and are just two places off the bottom of the table.

United: Vitek, Jurado, Bennett, Fredrickson, Hardley (Murray, 80), Savage, Collyer (Huddlestone, 71), Forson, Mainu (McNeil, 46), Hansen-Aaroen, Shoretir