AC: Valhalla Gets Significant Support On PC

AC: Valhalla also got Sony’s DualSense support. The novelty will make itself felt most while springing. Ubisoft brings DualSense support to the PC side for AC: Valhalla. Gamers will also be able to use DualSense adaptive triggers on PC while plugged in.

According to the news reported by VGC, Ubisoft has brought an update to the PC version of AC: Valhalla that will support the DualSense controller. So the game will have the ability to use adaptive triggers.

Valhalla DualSense support will be most effective on springs

When the new support is unlocked, it will make itself felt most while bowing. Since players want the instance to fire the bow, the trigger will stop midway and a smooth free click of an arrow will be required. The trigger usage in question has previously appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and many more gun games.

AC: Valhalla is the second PC game to take advantage of the DualSense system’s adaptive triggers. In May, Metro Exodus also received an update to support the DualSense controller. As with Exodus though, Valhalla will work while playing with a wired connection between the controller and computer.

On the other hand, there is no detailed information on how many other games there are that support the DualSense controller, such as AC: Valhalla and Metro Exodus. However, it seems to be a nice detail that Sony is in cooperation with game developers and studios other than the studios owned by Sony, and that the developers also support the DualSense controller.