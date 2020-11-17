AC Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion: reported loss of save

Released recently, users are reporting the loss of saves from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion. on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S / X and PC. According to the players, the files, whether automatic or manual, are getting corrupted.

In the topic about Watch Dogs: Legion on the Ubisoft forum, a post on the topic was made by the user “callygrace”, with the following message: “I recently moved from Xbox One to Series X. Now the game is running well, but the whole When I leave, the game does not save my progress. So I’m constantly repeating the same missions ”.

The same problem is also happening with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, even on the PC version. Unfortunately Ubisoft has not yet informed when the problem can be fixed.

Have you ever had a problem with the save from Valhalla or Watch Dogs: Legion?




