AC: problem persist when updating Valhalla and WD Legion

The company is studying why players cannot claim their digital copy of PS5 when purchasing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or WD Legion on PS4.

PS5 players who purchased Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Watch Dogs Legion on PlayStation 4 have been reporting bugs claiming the free next-gen digital copy since the console was released. Ubisoft, aware of this problem, continues to study what is happening and, at least at the current date, the support team communicates that they continue to investigate the error.

What happens and what is the problem with free game updates to PS5

Although it is not a problem only focused on Ubisoft games – users around the world report inconveniences to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 in games such as Sackboy: An Adventure in a Big Way or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales -, the French company tries to Standalone way to fix this bug: Those who bought Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 do not have the option to download the guaranteed digital free copy for free on PlayStation 5.

On the contrary, on their PS5 they only have the option to download the PS4 copy. Same with disc: when inserting the Blu-ray of both works, they can only run the PS4 version; They are not allowed to unlock the digital PS5.

When entering the official Ubisoft blog dedicated to one of the affected titles, Watch Dogs Legion, there are more than 20 pages talking about the subject, trying to see in vain what the problem may be. From Twitter, the Ubisoft Support account has responded throughout this weekend to those who declare that they cannot update their games to the new generation: “It is being investigated by the team; We do not have more details to share at the moment, please do not take your eyes off the official channels of the game to find out more ”.

As soon as there is any news in this regard, either by Sony or by Ubisoft, we will publish a news item in MeriStation informing about it and explaining what could have happened in case those specific details transcend.

Both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion are now available worldwide for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. Those who purchase the game on PS4 and Xbox One are still guaranteed to upgrade to the version. next gen totally free.



