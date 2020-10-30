AC: Cinematic TV commercial for Valhalla released!

A TV commercial has been released for Assassins Creed Valhalla, one of the big budget games developed by Ubisoft. There is a short time left for the release of the game and the excitement of the players continues.

Valhalla: “How to be the new ruler of England?”

“How to become the new ruler of England?” We encounter the question. Eivor gives us the answer and begins to tell. The video shows us how the Viking raid took place. It sure is a video that will get the actors on the gas.

If you bought the game for Xbox One, Xbox One X, PS4 and PS4 Pro, you will be able to upgrade to the next generation consoles for free. The game will run at 4K 60 FPS on both new generation consoles.

AC: Valhalla will be released on November 10 for PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna, Xbox Series X | S and PS5.



