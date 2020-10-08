ABZÛ: Vietnam, free games at Epic Games Store

After Pikuniku passed through the Fortnite creators store, it was the turn of two very different proposals; announced the following.

Under the sea, in the crystal blue waters of the oceans, one of the adventures takes place that is available for free on the Epic Games Store. As planned after Pikuniku, ABZÛ is now available for download at no additional cost, and it doesn’t come alone. From peace to war in Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, a multiplayer video game set in one of the bloodiest wars of the 20th century, another of the scenarios in which the Soviet Union and the United States staged their Cold War. From now until next Thursday, October 15 (at 5:00 p.m., in Spanish peninsular time), all players will be able to add these titles to their library permanently. The Epic Games Store has also announced that the next free games will be Ammenia: A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom: New Lands.

ABZÛ enthralls players with an underwater adventure in which we will discover all kinds of animal species, all based on real creatures, as well as marine flora. We can interact with thousands of fish and find the most dangerous predators in the underwater world.

On the other hand, Rising Storm 2: Vietman takes us to Vietnam to participate in multiplayer battles for up to 64 players. In total there are more than 20 maps, on which both the Army and Navy of the United States, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the Army of North Vietnam, the National Front for the Liberation of Vietman or the Viet Cong.

How to download them on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store. If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information. Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account. Activate the two-step verification process. Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game. Download the client in the following link Now you can access your library and run the games!



