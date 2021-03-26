Abzu, Enter the Gungeon available free for PS4 and PS5

From this March 26 we can download a total of 9 PS4 games as part of the Play At Home initiative; compatible with PlayStation 5.

The new wave of free games from the Play At Home initiative is now available. Sony Interactive Entertainment remains committed to an extended giveaway program for all PlayStation users who own a PS4 or PS5 and can make these pandemic months “more fun.” After giving away Ratchet & Clank until next April 1, it is the turn for a total of 9 games totally free, without the need for subscriptions; That we can stay forever We tell you how to download them.

9 free games with Play At Home for PS4 and PS5

From this March 26 we can download (and enjoy forever) works of the stature of Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast.

Before the arrival of Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition from April 19, it is the turn of this almost ten totally free titles that we can claim in our PlayStation Network account and that we can enjoy without conditions on a PS4 or on a PS5 thanks to backward compatibility. It is as simple as accessing the links below, adding to the library and downloading to your console, making sure you have an Internet connection and free space in your storage.

What games are given away and until when?

Sony has confirmed that the dates that comprise the promotion of these 9 games are as follows. We can claim and download them from March 26 at 05:00 CET until April 23 at 05:00 CEST. For its part, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free from April 20 at 05:00 CEST until May 15 at 05:00 (CEST).