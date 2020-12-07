Absolutely unknown data about the last season

Now, fans can rewatch some of the series’ final moments with new photos from Season 4 that will debut on Netflix’s streaming platform on December 31. The upcoming fourth and final installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will consist of eight episodes that follow the horrors that unfold after The Eldritch Terrors arrives in Greendale.

To save not only the city, but also all of humanity, The Coven and The Fright Club will have to fight side by side. The series stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

Unfortunately Netflix canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in July, announcing that Part 4 would be the last in the series and calling it a creepy, sexy, and supernatural ending.

On the other hand, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has expressed that Working at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. Remembering in turn that he was closely grateful to the cast, starting with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teenage witch due to her being an absolute joy.

In the same way, actress Kiernan Shipka confessed to being more than grateful to the team, writers, editors, assistants and other members of the cast for pouring so much love into this dark dream of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, referring in this way as a pleasant nightmare. series that had the opportunity to star.

back ④ more pic.twitter.com/YY0LSo5B57 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 6, 2020

Likewise, Aguirre-Sacasa reiterated her gratitude to her Netflix partners, Warner Bros, Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for allowing them to tell the story they wanted to tell, the way they wanted to tell it, in turn affirming that she was very excited to reveal it. to the world the fourth season.

Without further ado here we present you the official synopsis of the last season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the teenage witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics with the horror, the occult and, of course, magic.

Throughout the eight episodes of season 4, The Eldritch Terrors will descend on Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Return, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading to The Void, which is the end of all things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick slowly begins to earn his way back to Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

In turn we will have as creative director of Archie Comics Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa who at the same time acts as showrunner and executive producer of Chilling Adventure of Sabrina. Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger. Let’s not forget that the fourth season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming to Netflix on December 31st.



