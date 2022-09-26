Absolutely natural: Gulkan Kamps shares a selfie without makeup!

By
Marry Clark
-
0

Gulkan Kamps (40) shows his natural side! The beauty became known as the Viva presenter in the early 2000s – then the actress almost always appeared stylishly. However, today the influencer can also look a little more natural: the beauty, who became a mother for the first time in December last year, appears again and again without makeup. Now Gulkan has shared a topless photo again, in which she shines without makeup!

Gulkan posted her mirror selfie on Instagram, in which she posed with a wide smile — the 40-year-old girl completely abandoned makeup. “A normal selfie. No makeup, no filters. Pure Gulkan. I like natural photos most of all without too much glamour,” she wrote, adding: “Please never forget: self—esteem and self-love have nothing in common. with style and makeup. I hope it comes from you.”

For her natural contribution, Gulkan received a lot of support from her subscribers and pleasant compliments in the comments column. “You are the most beautiful without makeup” or “Great photo,” their fans admired under the publication.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here