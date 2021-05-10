Absentia: Amazon Series is Canceled After Three Seasons

Absentia: The Amazon Prime Video Absentia series has been canceled by the platform and will not have a 4th season. Season 3 – and now the last – was shown on streaming in 2020.

Stana Katic, who played special agent Emily Byrne, shared the news of the cancellation on her Twitter profile and said in her text that “although we danced with the idea of ​​continuing the story, Absentia has always only had three seasons”.

The actress took advantage of the statement to thank the production team for the partnership in the development of the project started in 2017 and for the friendships made.

“When I was asked in January 2017 if I was ready to spend three years in Bulgaria recording a TV series, I had no idea what was coming. I could never imagine the creative partnerships and friendships that would form and enrich my life. Three seasons was the perfect amount of space for a beautiful, complicated and wonderfully rewarding journey ”.

After thanking the team, Katic directed his communication to the public. “It is because of you that our program has been a great success for your broadcasters. It is because of you that we can entertain you and be storytellers. And regardless of the next project this tribe of rebel storytellers goes to, I hope you follow them all. ”

The actress ended with more personal thanks. “Time has passed and I am very grateful to be part of this project and for it to affect so many people”.

About the Absentia series

Absentia follows the story of Kate, who hunts one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, but ends up disappearing without a clue in the middle of the case, being declared dead. Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, almost lifeless and with no memory of the years she was missing.

Upon returning home, she learns that her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, while she is again involved in a new series of murders.