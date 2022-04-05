Abramovich bought a club in Turkey, Goztepe?

After it was announced about 15 days ago that Roman Abramovich wants to buy the Turkish club Goztepe, the Turkish media claim that everything has been agreed and it will be officially done on Friday.

Abramovich allegedly negotiated for several days through his intermediaries with the owner of the club, Mehmet With Opel, who had previously stated that he would sell the club at the end of the season.

“Goztepe” is a club from Izmir, was the champion of Turkey in 1950, and finished last season in tenth place.

Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea due to sanctions against Russia.

The sale is coming to an end, and the Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Bolli, the Ricketts family that owns the Chicago Cubs, Boston Celtics and Atalanta boss Steven Pagliuk, British businessman Martin Broughton and Philadelphia Sixers managers David Haritzer and Josh are participating in the game.