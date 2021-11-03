Abracadabra 2: Official Synopsis Is Revealed And Suggests Epic Return

Abracadabra 2: Disney revealed this Monday (1) the official synopsis of Abracadabra 2, a fantasy film that will follow on from the events presented in the 1993 classic. According to the studio, the new production will take place 29 years after the previous plot and should introduce a comeback epic, plus details about the witch trio’s past.

Originally released in 1993, Abracadabra has become something of a cult film with a broad base of young fans, even though it has not been very successful in theaters or has responded with high box office values. Directed by Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, This Is It) and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, it tells the story of two teenagers who accidentally relive the dangerous witches Sarah, Winipeg and Mary Sanderson, being tasked with venture alongside a magical cat to steal a powerful spellbook and prevent them from becoming immortal.

Now, in the 2022 version of Abracadabra, a new plot of revenge must be launched, marking the return of the trio of witches in modern-day Salem. 29 years after being contained, the 17th century sisters find themselves in an unprecedented adventure, when they are resurrected by three teenagers who promise to do everything to complicate their lives in modernity and prevent even greater chaos from taking over the city.

The witches’ past?

In addition to the synopsis, a behind-the-scenes video has also emerged recently, showing three children wearing the same robes as Sarah, Winipeg and Mary, and indicating that there should be an arc with the sisters’ past. So far, it hasn’t been revealed how the children will be fitted into the plot, but everything suggests that there will be a greater approach to the witch story and a possible motivation to be explored.

Abracadabra 2, which will be directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and will feature Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, Juju Brener and Nina Kitchen, is set to debut in 2022 exclusively on Disney+, with no confirmed date yet.