Abracadabra 2: Disney + Discloses Cast and Premiere of The Film

Abracadabra 2: After months in negotiation, Disney released the first release preview for the film Abracadabra 2: autumn 2022. The production is expected to be launched next to Haloween, in October. In addition, the studio released the logo and confirmed that the Sanderson sisters will be played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, actresses from the first film.

It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 2️⃣ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gr3B0Z1JcA — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2021

Abracadabra was launched in 1993 and accompanies teenager Max Dennison, who has just moved to Salem. While exploring an abandoned house with his sister Dani and his new friend Allison, Max accidentally frees a group of evil witches who lived there. Now, with the help of a magic cat, children must steal the witches’ spell book to prevent them from becoming immortal.

In the sequel, the plot will be centered on three friends who will accidentally release the three witches. The director will be Anne Fletcher, responsible for the film The Proposal, while Adam Shankman, who directed the first feature, will serve as executive producer.

Abracadabra 2 should debut at Disney +.