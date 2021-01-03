Abra; Monero (XMR) suspends Dash and Zcash (ZEC)

Abra, one of the popular cryptocurrency wallet and trading platforms; Monero has announced that it will suspend trading Zcash and Dash.

Popular cryptocurrency wallet and trading platform Abra announced that it will suspend the trading of Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC) and Dash (DASH) effective January 15, 2021.

“Due to legal uncertainties regarding XMR, ZEC and DASH, our partner providing custody services will no longer support these assets,” said Abra. For this reason, Abra has no choice but to suspend the trading of these assets for now. ” It was said.

In the statement, it was emphasized that customers should withdraw these assets by January 15, 2021. It was underlined that assets could be lost if they are not withdrawn by this date.

Abra has over 1 million users in more than 150 countries. The platform recently stopped trading XRP over a lawsuit against Ripple.

Meanwhile, Bittrex announced last Friday that it will remove XMR, ZEC and DASH from the list in the same way as Abra. After this news, all these crypto coins had a significant decline.



