About blank: why does it appear in your browser?

On some occasion, most likely when starting a browser you have already come across a completely blank page with the description “about: blank” in the address field. The blank page on the browser tab is nothing more than a pattern in some browsers being displayed whenever a home page has not been previously defined.

Thus, by default when installing a new browser or when resetting its settings, browsers such as Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari or even Microsoft Edge, may end up displaying the empty page, since the command is intended for exactly this function.

In modern browsers, such as Chrome and Edge (which currently have the same Chromium-based engine), the “about:” command causes the browser to open certain pages as a kind of shortcut, being possible to access the browser settings, bookmarks , history and extensions installed according to the data entered. For example: with “about: history”, you open the browser history, while with “about: downloads” you can see the list of downloaded files, “about: settings” opens the browser settings and so on.

Why do blank pages appear?

Blank pages can be displayed by browsers whenever a new tab is requested and there is no default page, after all, when requesting a new tab from the browser, it needs to display something, even if it is a blank page.

Blank pages can also be used as home pages for those who do not want to display any complete page each time they start the browser, which can make the tabs open more quickly, in addition to saving data in cases of browsing through a limited bandwidth. .

How to avoid “about: blank”?

So that your browser no longer displays the blank page, all you have to do is set a home page or choose a page to open whenever a new tab is requested. The procedure requires that you navigate through your browser settings, so that, to illustrate the functionality of the “about” feature, in Chrome or Edge, type “about: settings / onStartup” (without quotes) to be taken directly to the page that allows the definition of the home page and new tabs.



